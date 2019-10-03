|
Barbara Hancock Eakin
1932-2019
Barbara Hancock Eakin (87) passed away peacefully at her Wimberley home looking at the Blanco River with her family and friends by her side on October 1, 2019. Barbara was born in Amarillo, Texas to Dr. Lesley and Ida Bell Logue Hancock. She was proceeded in death by her mother, Ida Bell Hancock; father, Dr. Lesley Hancock; sister, Patricia Birdsong; brother, LD Hancock; and husband, Bill Eakin as well as many of her beloved pets.
She is survived by her children Steve Eakin (Pam), Gregory Eakin, Robert Eakin (James) and Alicia Jozwiak (Mark); her grandchildren Tyler Eakin (Amanda), Courtney Eakin, Derek Davis and Kaley Davis (Derik); and great step-granddaughter Jolene. She is also survived by her special companion, her Springer Spaniel, Cappuccino or "Cappi".
During her years in Houston, she was homemaker and mother. After her children were raised, she worked at JL Wortham for 25 years. She was a member of St. Stephen's United Methodist Church.
Currently, Barbara was an active member of Wimberley United Methodist Church where she attended the Agape Sunday School Class, Loving Concern Committee and Ruth's Circle. She also enjoyed volunteering at the Wimberley Visitor's Center and The Village Store. In the summer, she loved cooking and baking for Café Susanna. In her spare time, Barbara enjoyed gardening, knitting, quilting and baking. She was a gifted artist and her paintings are treasures to enjoy for years to come.
The family would like to thank Ledgestone Assisted Living, Carol with Austin Hospice, and Jordan, Anna and Tasha with Home Instead New Braunfels for the excellent care and love they gave to Barbara.
A viewing will be held at 10:00 A.M. with a memorial service immediately following at 11:00 A.M. at Wimberley United Methodist Church, 1200 County Road 1492, Wimberley, Texas on Friday, October 4 at 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to The Salvation Army, or Wimberley United Methodist Church.
Thomason Funeral Home, 14700 Ranch Road 12, Wimberley, TX (512) 847-3109 is handling the arrangements. Private burial will be held at a later date at Cypress Creek Remembrance Gardens in Wimberley, TX.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 3, 2019