1937 - 2019
1937-2019
Barbara "Elaine" Williams passed on April 19, 2019 in Allen,Texas. Born in 1937 to John and Barbara Yacko, she grew up in Indiana with her older sister Shirley (Yacko) Cramer. At the age of 23, she married the love of her life Bill Williams. Elaine enjoyed life as a wife, mother, grandmother and aunt. She was a Girl Scout and later a Girl Scout Leader to her daughters and granddaughters. Elaine served countless hours to her church communities as well as non-profit organizations.
Elaine is predeceased by her parents and is survived by: her husband William Williams, sister Shirley (Yacko) Cramer, daughters Lisette (Williams) Chaney and Heather Williams, granddaughters Kathryn and Rebecca Chaney.
Her unapologetic vitality, and unfailing devotion to her family will be missed beyond measure. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made to Samaritan's Purse, in Elaine's name.
Remembrances can be left at: https://meritmemorial.com/obituaries
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 19, 2019
