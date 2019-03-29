Barbara Ann

Moffitt Elliott

1931-2019

August 13, 1931 –

March 18, 2019

Rev. Barbara Ann Moffitt Elliott born, August 13, 1931 to the late Otha Moffit, Sr. and Annie Kate Nelson Moffitt, of Farmersville, Texas. She graduated as class Salutatorian, from St. Paul High School in Neylandville, Texas in 1950. In 1954 she graduated "With Distinction," with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Education, from Prairie View A & M College. In 1954 she began her teaching career in Decatur, Texas. On June 25, 1956, Barbara Ann Moffitt married the late Rev. John Weston Elliott, Sr. of Edenton, North Carolina, one of the first five African American SMU-Perkins School of Theology graduates. She worked as a school secretary in Midland ISD. She worked as a Business Education teacher for Columbus ISD in 1959. From 1963 through 1968, she was an Elementary Education teacher for Austin ISD. She received her Master of Education Degree from Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos. In 1971 she worked as an Elementary Education teacher for Wilmer-Hutchins ISD. She designed and implemented a team-teaching program for slow learners at Alta Mesa Elementary School (Wilmer-Hutchins ISD) in 1972. In 1974, she was recognized as an "Outstanding Elementary Teacher of America." She was initiated as a member of the NTSU/TWU Phi Delta Kappa Chapter, in 1975. In 1976, she enrolled in the Doctoral Study in Administrative Leadership Program at North Texas State University. From 1977 to 1978, she became the Director of Elementary Education for Wilmer-Hutchins ISD. In 1979, she was the Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction, She completed a total of thirty-four (34) years as a public-school educator, in 1988. She later received seminary training from Brite Schools of Divinity at Texas Christian University in Ft. Worth, Texas and Perkins School of Theology at Southern Methodist University (SMU) in Dallas, Texas. She served at several churches in the Ft. Worth area and retired in 2010 from Edge Park United Methodist Church. She leaves to cherish her memories, her brother, Otha Moffitt II (wife Katheryn Moffitt); two sons, Squire Elliott, Sr. (wife Carol Elliott) and Sherman Elliott (wife Barbara Himes) a host of other relatives and many friends. She also leaves to cherish in honor of her late husband Rev. John W. Elliott, Sr.'s legacy, "The Rev. John W. Elliott, Sr. Memorial Ministerial Scholarship", founded in 1990. Visitation (Saturday) March 30, 2019 from 10-10:55 a.m., Funeral Services at 11:00 a.m., both services will be held at the Edge Park United Methodist Church, 5616 Crowley Rd., Ft. Worth, TX, Interment Laurel Land Cemetery (Ft. Worth, TX). Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary