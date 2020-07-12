Barbara Finney

Barbara Hinds Finney

1921-2020

Barbara Hinds Finney, 99, died at her home July 2. Born in Austin, Texas in 1921, Barbara was reared in Nacogdoches and spent most of her adult life in Houston. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin and from UT Law School and was admitted to the Texas Bar in 1942. She had a long career as an attorney at the Humble Oil Company, later called ExxonMobil.

She was preceded in death by her husband of more than 50 years, Alex Finney, and her first husband, David Bartlett; her children James C. Bartlett and Barbara Gresham and her brother, Dan H. Hinds. She is survived by her daughter Vicki Chamberlain and husband Paul of Austin, her sister Patricia Spearman of Chapel Hill, grandchildren Jessica Bartlett of Hong Kong and Dave Bartlett of New York and great-grandchild, Abigail Bartlett, as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Barbara was a trailblazing female lawyer when there were so few, and a strong, loving mother and wife who was always resilient in the face of personal losses. She had numerous interests and hobbies, foremost perhaps was horticulture which she continued to study throughout her long life. She was an accomplished seamstress and as late as a few days before her death, she was scanning and cataloguing pictures of her family and attending Photoshop webinars online. Her intelligence and curiosity were an inspiration to all who knew her.

The family wishes to thank Vera Johnson, who helped provide care and comfort in Barbara's last years of life and has been a true friend to the family. We would also like to thank the ladies of Humana Senior Bridge who were vital to helping her to continue to live in her home, and Susan Compton, RN of Vitas Hospice.

Contributions in Barbara's honor may be made to the Randy Smith Bible Study Class at St. Luke's Methodist Church, P.O. Box 22013, Houston, TX 77227; the Alpha Delta Pi Altruistic Association, 11706 Winshire Circle, Houston, TX 77024, or the Jimmy Hinds Park at SFA Gardens, Stephen F. Austin State University, Attn: Dr. David Creech, PO Box 13000, SFA Station, Nacogdoches, Texas 75962.



