Barbara C. Gear

1942-2020

Barbara Gear of Houston, Texas went to be with her Lord on October 27th, 2020, at the age of 78 after a courageous battle with cancer.



Barbara was preceded in death by her Parents, her Brother- David Clomburg, Husband- Ronnie Gear, Sons- Randy and Keith Gear along with countless dear friends.



Barbara is survived by her Son- Bruce Gear, his wife Suzanne, their sons Dillon and Mason; Daughter-in-Law Valerie Gear, Grand-Daughter Sarah Carranza; Daughter-in Law Holly Gear; Brothers- Lloyd Clomburg, Jerry Clomburg, Sister- Carol Reyes and Brother-in-Law- Rick Reyes.

A Celebration of Life for Barbara will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Spring Woods United Methodist Church ~ 1711 Cypress Creek Pkwy. Services will begin at 11:00 a.m.



