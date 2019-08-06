|
Barbara Webster Halvorsen, 83, passed away on May 14, 2019, in Houston, Texas. She was born on September 14, 1935, in New Haven, Conn., to Charles and Priscilla Webster. Barbara is survived by: her brother, Lee Webster; daughter, Maria Solis; son, Mark Halvorsen; grandchildren, Joey Solis, Karley Halvorsen and Laura Jackson, and numerous family members and friends. She is preceded in death by: her husband of almost 50 years, Marley Halvorsen, Jr., eldest daughter, Marla St. Louis, brother Philip Webster and her parents.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 6, 2019