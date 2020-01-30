|
|
Barbara Louise Hansen
1927-2020
Barbara Louise Holmes Hansen, 92 of Houston, Texas passed away Saturday January 25, 2020.
She was born April 4, 1927 in Sylvia, Kansas.
Viewing will be Friday, January 31, 2020 6-8p at Memorial Oaks Funeral in Houston, Texas. Services at St Andrew Lutheran Church in Houston,Texas at 1pm on Saturday, Feb 1, 2020.
Please refer to Memorial Oaks Funeral Home website for a more extensive obituary and service information.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 30, 2020