Barbara M. Hemphill

1935-2020

Barbara M. Hemphill, 85, beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away on Tuesday August 4, 2020. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 49 years, Richard R. Hemphill, in 2006. Barbara is survived by her children Susan Hendrix and husband Mark, Sharon Watson, Jeff Hemphill and wife Joelene; grandchildren Kristen Scarbrough (husband Chris), Taylor Hendrix (wife Lauren), Brian Watson, Kevin Watson (wife Morgan), Jack Hemphill and Sarah Hemphill. In recent days, she most enjoyed Facetime meetings with her great-grandchildren Charlotte and Margaret Scarbrough, and Luke Hendrix.

Born in Arkansas, Barbara spent her early years in Hatfield. Her family moved to Kansas City, Kansas when she was in elementary school. She went on to attend the University of Kansas on an academic scholarship where she met Richard on a blind date. After they were married, they moved to Wichita, Kansas where she completed her degree in elementary education from Friends University. Barbara taught 4th grade for several years in Kansas and Oklahoma before shifting her focus to raising her family. As the family was transferred around the country and to London as Richard's career with Conoco developed, Barbara was an expert at creating a beautiful home and wonderful home life for her children. They moved to Houston in the late 1970s. In their retirement, she and Richard traveled, and attended countless games and school events for their grandchildren. The grandkids will always remember their special babysitting times with MeMa which often involved making something chocolate or going out for ice cream. When she made their favorite treats, she generally always started with a stick of butter.

Barbara was a longtime member and active volunteer of Spring Woods United Methodist Church in Houston, Texas. She served in various leadership positions in the United Methodist Women. During her years in Houston, she also enjoyed her membership in the Greenwood Forest Garden Club and held several committee and board roles.

After her husband's passing, Barbara moved to Austin, Texas to be closer to family and her youngest grandchildren. She became a member of Bethany United Methodist Church, and was a participant in their House of Friends Program which brought her much joy. Barbara was funny, gracious, a talented artist and loved singing.

The family will have a private memorial service. Friends and family will be invited to an internment at the Klein Memorial Park in Tomball, Texas at a later date. To honor Barbara and her long struggle with Alzheimer's, the family requests donations in her memory to: House of Friends, c/o Bethany United Methodist Church at 10010 Anderson Mill Road, Austin, TX 78750.



