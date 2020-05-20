Barbara Jean (Gibson) Henington

1933-2020

We have all been blessed to experience such a wonderful story of love from Barbara during her 87 years she was with us. Truly God sent her to help make those of us that knew her a bit happier in our lives. She exemplified love in everything she did from her never-ending faith in God to her love of family and friends to the simple joy of living. She met every day with a beautiful smile on her face and always offered a helping hand when needed.

Barbara's creative flair found its way in everything she did from painting to the clothes she wore (she loved to shop) to Christmas ornaments she made and even that special birthday party theme. We were always eager to get a "divine" evaluation at dinner of the food we shared. Each of us that had the privilege to know her came away a better person.

Barbara often worked outside of the home, but spent many years rearing "the boys" in a home we often described as "the Leave it to Beaver" Family. She ensured we had a solid Christian upbringing but also found time to be very involved with their church especially the Women's organization.

Barbara Jean Gibson Henington, passed away peacefully May 14, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born January 4, 1933 in Brooklyn, New York to Harry Wayne and Jean Rylo Gibson, the oldest of four siblings. Barbara married the love of her life, David Mead Henington, on June 2nd of 1956.

Barbara is survived by her husband, David, with whom she shared 65 wonderful years together. What an amazing testament to a loving marriage. Barbara is also survived by her brother and wife, Wayne and Carol Gibson; her three sons and their wives Mark and Belinda Henington, Gibson and Sharon Henington, and Paul Henington; grandchildren, Paige Deimund and husband Matt, Emily Henington, and Jack Henington; plus 3 great grandchildren, Hallie, Jake, and Sydney Deimund and her many nephews and nieces. All of these she loved and touched deeply.

Though her blessing (based on Numbers 6:24-26) is famous among the family, her life was a living example of a favorite Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 — "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ."

We will be celebrating her life at St. Luke's United Methodist Church at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Lukes Untied Methodist Church (Houston) Foundation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store