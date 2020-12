BARBARA JOHNSON1944-2020Was born January 5, 1944 in San Antonio, Texas and passed on November 24, 2020. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.All Services will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Richardson Mortuary, 3201 Brookfield Drive; Houston, Texas 77045. A Walk thru Viewing will be held from 12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m.; and Service to follow at 1:00 p.m. for those who will be seated for the service. Interment Houston Memorial Gardens.