Barbara Diane (Davidson) Jones
1930-2020
Barbara Diane (Davidson) Jones of Houston passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Fort Worth. Barbara was born August 17, 1930 in Dallas.
She never wavered in her devotion to her family and was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church.
Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, Carroll Elizabeth Moore and William Reed Davidson of Fort Worth; the love of her life, Albert G. Jones III of Houston; beloved son, Douglas Allen Jones, of Houston; sister, Mary Carroll Davidson Rains of Fort Worth; and brother, William Robert Davidson of Mont Alba.
She is survived by her daughter, Lynda Carroll Jones of Houston; granddaughter, Kimberly Carroll Wittmer and husband Jarrod Michael Rebich of Houston; grandson Gerritt Wesley Wittmer of Houston; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Barbara never recovered from the tragic loss of her son in 1978. Now she finally is at peace, in Heaven with God and her son.
Barbara Diane (Davidson) Jones was laid to rest at South Park Cemetery in Pearland, next to her son, on Saturday, March 21, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Greater Houston, www.namigreaterhouston.org.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2020