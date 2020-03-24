Houston Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
South Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
1310 North Main St.
Pearland, TX 77581
(281) 485-2711
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Jones


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Jones Obituary
Barbara Diane (Davidson) Jones
1930-2020
Barbara Diane (Davidson) Jones of Houston passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Fort Worth. Barbara was born August 17, 1930 in Dallas.
She never wavered in her devotion to her family and was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church.
Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, Carroll Elizabeth Moore and William Reed Davidson of Fort Worth; the love of her life, Albert G. Jones III of Houston; beloved son, Douglas Allen Jones, of Houston; sister, Mary Carroll Davidson Rains of Fort Worth; and brother, William Robert Davidson of Mont Alba.
She is survived by her daughter, Lynda Carroll Jones of Houston; granddaughter, Kimberly Carroll Wittmer and husband Jarrod Michael Rebich of Houston; grandson Gerritt Wesley Wittmer of Houston; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Barbara never recovered from the tragic loss of her son in 1978. Now she finally is at peace, in Heaven with God and her son.
Barbara Diane (Davidson) Jones was laid to rest at South Park Cemetery in Pearland, next to her son, on Saturday, March 21, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Greater Houston, www.namigreaterhouston.org.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of South Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
Download Now