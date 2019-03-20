Barbara Lu Ann Logan

1928-2019

Barbara Lu Ann Logan of Houston, Texas passed away on March 14th, 2019 at Parkway Place retirement home in Houston, Texas. Lu Ann was born on Valentines Day, 1928, in Arlington, Kansas to the late Claude S. and Barbara Moore.

Lu Ann married John A. (Jack) Logan on August 19th, 1950 in Arlington, Kansas. They were happily married for 68 years and together they experienced the blessings of a long and beautiful life. Lu Ann graduated from Kansas State University and was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority.

She enjoyed tennis, water aerobics, reading and travel. Lu Ann always had a warm smile for everyone she met and will be greatly missed by all who crossed her path.

She is preceded in death by her daughter, Denise Logan Wagoner and her brother William B. Moore. She is survived by her loving husband Jack; son, Jon M. Logan and wife Cheryl of McKinney, Texas; daughter Linda Logan Penney and husband James E. Penney II of Galveston, Texas and brother Claude N. Moore and wife Nancy of Phoenix, Arizona. Other survivors include five grandchildren, Jonathan Wagoner, Jane Wagoner Dettmer, William Penney, Daniel Penney, Logan Penney and four great grand-children.

Memorial services will be held at Parkway Place retirement home, 1321 Park Bayou Drive, Houston, Texas 77077, on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 1:30 pm.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Lu Ann's memory to the

(http://www.alz.org/). Visit www.DettlingFuneral.com to leave words of condolence for the family. Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary