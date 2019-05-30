Home

Klein Funeral Home - Champions - Klein
16131 Champion Forest Dr.
Klein, TX 77379
(281) 320-2674
Barbara Menges
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Barbara Menges


Barbara Menges Obituary
BARBARA MENGES
1936-2019
Barbara Schnell Menges, of Houston, passed away on May 29,2019. Barbara, the daughter of the late Edward B. and Marion Schnell, was born on October 27,1936, in Richmond Hill, New York, was a graduate of Berkeley College, New York and resided in Houston since 1970. She is predeceased by husband of 51 years Robert A. Menges. She is survived by her loving family, daughters and son in laws Jeanne and Mike Davis and Diane and Wade Neumann, granddaughters Stephanie Davis and fiancé Rylan Dalke, Kelly Davis, Allyson and Justin Galle, Ashley and Logan Behrens, cousin Jean Muff, nephew and wife Bill and Angela Kruger and many special friends.
Visitation with the family is from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Klein Funeral Home, 16131 Champions Forest Drive. A private internment will be at Memorial Oaks Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 30, 2019
