BARBARA NAN MOLES-DOSTER

1954-2020

April 14, 1954 –

June 1, 2020

June 1, 2020 marks the date my twin sister, Barbara Nan, departed this crazy world of ours and became a beautiful Angel in Heaven. She told me she did not want to "obit before she quit", so I am writing this tribute to her. It took me a while – I needed a place of clarity having gone through many, many emotions. However, my soul has moments of peace now so I hope to give a virtuous tribute to my twin sister, my "wombmate". We are fraternal twins - she was born first and then me five minutes later. She would always proudly say, "I'm five minutes older" and then I would have to counter, "Well, I'm five minutes taller". She was named after my Mom's best friend Barbara and her middle name, "Nan", was fashioned after my Mom's name, Nancy. Our parents didn't have another name in mind when they learned they were having twin girls, so they casually found a name to go with Barbara Nan - I was named Beverly Ann.

Barbara's treasure in life was her fuzzy little Shih-Tzu, Sidney. That was her baby – see photo! Sidney was by her side constantly. She loved ALL animals though, and attended Houston Community College for veterinarian studies and earned a Certification in Veterinary Paramedics in 2003.

Barbara was a great athlete while attending Sam Rayburn High School in Pasadena and excelled in volleyball and basketball. We got to play on the same basketball team one year and never let anyone else touch the ball. WE were a team against them all (and they knew it!). But volleyball was her very favorite – she excelled at the sport, representing our high school in volleyball tournaments and championships.

Much to her surprise and delight, love came for Barbara at the age of 45 when she met Monroe Doster at The Rusty Nail Tavern in Pasadena. They both loved to dance and were great dance partners. Monroe and Barbara were married in 2010 and they lived in the Oak Meadows area of South Houston until his death in 2013. She absolutely adored Monroe - he was more than a husband. He was her life friend, her rock and he remained in Barbara's heart until her heart no longer beat. They are holding hands right now!

Barbara was the sweetest, giving person – she didn't have a lot of money, but always found ways to support family, friends and neighbors in need. She took care of our older brother Michol for many years as he struggled with severe rheumatoid arthritis. Her generosity was almost unbelievable - ask many of her friends and neighbors she helped through the years. And, God Bless those friends and neighbors who returned the favor when Barb needed it the most.

On behalf of me and her brothers, Michol and Patrick, and her sister Cherilyn "Tinkerbelle", we want to thank the doctors and many, many caregivers who watched over our sister all the times she was ill. May the Lord Bless You All! She went through many health issues but, throughout it all, she always kept a smile on her face and had an endearing laugh when we got to talk. She suffered from chronic liver disease for the past 15 months and this is the disease she surrendered to on June 1st.

Three things I will always remember about Barbara: The first time we made grill cheese sandwiches, which was in Girl Scouts, we started a fire on the little grill we were using and burnt the heck out of those sandwiches. I will also remember her cheese enchiladas in homemade red sauce – the best! And finally, I will remember her strong will and perseverance. Barbara went through many trials in her life. Those who knew her will attest to that. But she managed to always carry on, in spite of it all, optimistically.

One we get over this pandemic, a celebration of Barbara's life will be held at one of her favorite restaurants, Chilo's Seafood. We will play Beatles songs, especially John Lennon songs - her favorite Beatle. To all her friends and neighbors, I promise to provide details once we can all be together safely.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store