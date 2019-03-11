|
|
Barbara A. Moreland
1932-2019
Barbara Ann Moreland was born October 23, 1932, in Mapleton, Maine to Harvey and Arleine McHatten.
She entered into eternal rest on March 7, 2019.
She is preceded in death by her husband Allison Moreland and son Scott Moreland.
Left to cherish her memory is her son Greg Moreland and wife Connie; daughter-in-law Ellen Moreland; grandsons Brian Moreland and Cole Moreland; six great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, March 13, 2019, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm, at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home.
A graveside service will begin at 1:00pm, on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 11, 2019