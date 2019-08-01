|
|
Barbara Nadine Crider Reid
1937-2019
Barbara Nadine Crider Reid died July 23 in Weatherford, TX of lung cancer in the presence of her nearest family.
She is predeceased by her parents, Shankle Henry Crider and Eleanor Nadine Crider, and her brother, Henry Abbot Crider. She is survived by her children: Jeffrey Paul Reid (Holly) and her daughter Julia Grace Reid, her sisters Mary Jo Crider Chapman and Ramona Mims and her granddaughters Maddison Drew Reid Rios (Drake) and Hannah Loren Reid as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was born October 18, 1937 in Haskell, TX. She graduated from Odessa High School in 1956.
Barbara began college @ UH-HOU in 1965. Attending part time while raising her family, she graduated in 1976, after which she was a TA in English at UH. She began her almost 40 year career in social services at Chimney Rock Center, then joined the staff at Covenant House Texas. She also worked at Women in Action (WIA) Houston Metropolitan Ministries (HMM) and the Jewish Community Center (JCC).
Barbara was an avid gardener and accomplished cook. She was a MENSA member and loved to read and watch documentaries. Her family will miss her chicken and dumplings and spirited conversations.
The family thanks the staff at the Holland Lake Senior Care Center and Alpha Omega Hospice in Weatherford for their care and kindness shown to Barbara in the last four years of her life.
As per her wishes, Barbara was cremated. A private memorial service was held on July 28.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 1, 2019