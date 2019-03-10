Services Memorial service 10:00 AM Embassy Suites 7901 34th Avenue South Bloomington , MN View Map Send Flowers Resources More Obituaries for Barbara Ness Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Barbara Ness

Barbara Pearl (Schlabach) Ness, 94, passed away 2/25/2019. She was born 9/18/1924 in Bismarck, ND. For the past 8 years, Barbara lived at Holly Hall Retirement Community in Houston, TX.

She graduated from Driscoll High School, attended Bismarck Junior College and in 1942 ventured to Washington DC to work for the Dept. of Agriculture. A double wedding with her sister Lois, she married M. Bernard Ness in 1945 in Driscoll, ND. Their married life began in Fargo, ND as Bernie graduated from NDSU and started his lifetime employment as a mechanical engineer with Ford Motor Company. Around 1959, they purchased property on Pelican Lake near Pelican Rapids, MN. She cherished her summers at the "lake" through 2010.

Barbara's life was joyful and blessed. She was raised on a family farm in Driscoll, ND where her parents provided for six children. It was a home rich in Christian faith, love, laughter and music. Barbara was a role model for those who knew her. Her spirit of love for the Lord, courage and service are among the many gifts Barbara passed on to her family.

It was important to Barbara to spend time with family and friends. She organized the family road trips and attended numerous paratrooper reunions with Bernie (WWII 517 Paratrooper Veteran). Challenged to enjoy sports with her family, she learned to swim, water and snow ski and became an ardent golfer. Barbara's energy and talents never wavered, serving her well as a professional business woman/office manager, Sunday School teacher, church choir member, nursing home volunteer, clothing designer (sewing and knitting for family and friends) were some of the "hats" she wore. Barb also designed and sold women's golf hats.

Corporate moves also took them to Rockford IL; Milwaukee, WI, and Golden Valley, MN. They retired to Pelican Lake, MN and Mesa, AZ. In 2010, Barbara moved to her beloved Holly Hall Retirement Community, Houston, TX.

Barbara is survived by all her children: Bradley Ness (Tempe, AZ), Bruce Ness (Eagan, MN), Beverly Coit (Houston, TX), Brenda Ness (Jacksonville, FL), Beth Ness Barlow (Minneapolis, MN) and grandchildren: Lindsey DeNeen, Allison Bailey, Erin Fox, Nicole Williams, Megan Jolsvay, Andrew and Elizabeth Coit, Alexander Ness, Adam, David and Aaron Barlow and Danae Barlow Isakson. Barbara has 20 great grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews.

Proceeded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, M. Bernard Ness; parents George and Anna Schlabach; brother Rex Schlabach and sisters Lois Wright, Betty Holweg, Patricia Listebarger and Janice Martin.

Her memorial service will be held July 8, 2019 in Minneapolis at 10:00 am, Embassy Suites by Hilton Minneapolis Airport, 7901 34th Avenue South, Bloomington, MN 55425. Internment will follow at 11:35 am at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN.

Barbara's home church was Calvary Evangelical Free Church, Pelican Rapids, MN. Memorials in honor of Barbara Ness preferred to Camp Joy Bible Camp: Camp Joy, 32521 380th Street, Dent, MN 56528. Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2019