Barbara M. Phillips

1926-2019

Barbara M. Phillips, former Houston resident, passed away January 30, 2019 in Tucson, AZ.

Barbara moved from Washington D.C. to Houston in 1977 after her marriage to Dr. Gerald C. Phillips, Rice University physics professor. She enjoyed the international city and all it had to offer. In 1979 she joined the Women's Club of Rice University. Many friendships were forged there. An avid reader, always with two or three books going simultaneously, she loved the book club. She also discovered a talent for oil painting and her home was decorated with beautiful landscapes of New Mexico and West Texas.

She moved to the coast of Maine in 2015 to be close to her daughter and son-in-law, as well as granddaughter. A few months ago she relocated to Tucson to winter with her daughter and family, and be close to her grandson and great-granddaughter, residents of Tucson. In the care of Casa De La Luz Hospice, she was surrounded by many loving and kind people. The caregivers and medical providers all fell in love with "the lovely British lady".

Barbara was born in Cheshire, England December 17, 1926. As a young adult, and following WW II, her family moved to London. She worked at the American Embassy for many years. Always yearning to travel and see the world, she accepted a secretarial position at an Air Force Base in Morocco. Within a few years, she met and married her first husband in Casablanca. After moving to Washington D.C., she began her lengthy career with B.O.A.C. (present day British Airways). Her dream of traveling the world came true with her airline job. She was especially proud to have flown on the maiden voyage of the Concorde from Dulles to Heathrow.

Remembered by most for her beautiful smile, devotion to family, love of British sitcoms on PBS, Sunday brunches at Riva's, and Willy Nelson love songs.

She is survived by her daughter, Dominique M. Horton and son-in-law Kerry of Blue Hill, ME., granddaughter Shawn Peterson of Portland, ME., grandson Ben Peterson and great-granddaughter Isabella of Tucson, AZ., brother Stanley Colley of Runcorn, England, niece Anne Moran and husband Stuart of Runcorn, England, and nephew Stephen Colley and wife Carol of Stockton Springs, ME. She is predeceased by her husband, Dr. Gerald C. Phillips and brother Douglas Colley.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 2:30 to 5:00 p.m. at The Spires Highrise (Terrace Room), 2001 Holcombe Blvd., Houston, Texas 77030.

Condolences may be sent to P.O. Box 1666, Blue Hill, ME. 04614.