Barbara Singleton
1941 - 2020
Barbara Singleton Obituary
Barbara J. Singleton
Barbara Jean Singleton passed away peacefully, Monday evening on January 13, 2020, surrounded by her loving and devoted family.
She was a committed servant of the Lord. She served as the Organist, Pianist, Choir Director of the Children, Male, and Mass Choirs, Sunday School Superintendent, Adult Sunday School Teacher, Director of the Vacation Bible School, Director of the Food Service Committee.
Barbara worked for the Veterans Administration Hospital for over 30 years. Barbara was a dedicated mother to her children Tyrone L. Martin, Jr. (Carolyn), Yolanda M. Randolph (Anthony), Gregory B. Wallace (deceased) (Vernell). She is also survived by seven grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and a host of relatives and friends.
Barbara will forever be remembered for her caring and loving spirit which touched the lives of so many people.
Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the celebration of Barbara's life on Saturday, January 15, 2020 at Shiloh Community Church, 9410 W. Montgomery Road, 77088. The viewing will start at 9 a.m. and the service will follow at 11 a.m.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 18, 2020
