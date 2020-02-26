Home

Forest Park The Woodlands Funeral Home
18000 Interstate 45 S
The Woodlands, TX 77384
(936) 321-5115
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
View Map

Barbara Speer


1936 - 2020
Barbara Speer Obituary
Barbara A. Speer
1936-2020
Barbara Ann Markins Speer, 83, of Spring, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020. Retired from Klein I.S.D. after 29 years of service. Barbara loved to volunteer and served in her church, neighborhood civic organizations and with the . She is predeceased by her loving husband Gill, parents George and Nora and her sister Nora Jean and brother George. Survived by her daughter Laura Speer; son Kevin Speer and daughter-in-love Denise Speer; many nieces and nephews and loving relatives and friends. Services will be Friday, February 28, 2020 at Forest Park Woodlands, Visitation 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Service at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 26, 2020
