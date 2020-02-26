|
Barbara A. Speer
1936-2020
Barbara Ann Markins Speer, 83, of Spring, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020. Retired from Klein I.S.D. after 29 years of service. Barbara loved to volunteer and served in her church, neighborhood civic organizations and with the . She is predeceased by her loving husband Gill, parents George and Nora and her sister Nora Jean and brother George. Survived by her daughter Laura Speer; son Kevin Speer and daughter-in-love Denise Speer; many nieces and nephews and loving relatives and friends. Services will be Friday, February 28, 2020 at Forest Park Woodlands, Visitation 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Service at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 26, 2020