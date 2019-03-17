Home

BRADSHAW-CARTER FUNERAL HOME
1734 W ALABAMA ST
Houston, TX 77098
(713) 521-0066
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bradshaw-Carter Memorial and Funeral Services
1734 West Alabama
Houston, TX
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Bradshaw-Carter Memorial and Funeral Services
1734 West Alabama
Houston, TX
1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barbara Stern Quinn Obituary
Barbara Stern Quinn
1922-2019
Barbara was born December 10, 1922 in Berlin, Germany. She met James Quinn in London and they married on December 10, 1943. After the War, they moved to James's home in Austin, Texas. Following six years in Bryan, Texas and a year in Galveston, they settled in Houston with their children for the rest of their lives. Barbara passed on March 6, 2019 at age 96 following a sudden brief illness. Barbara was preceded in death by James in 1989 and is survived by son Jimmy (Lynne) Quinn, daughters Sue Swenson, Ann (Jerry) Todd, Nancy (Hugo) Llamo, grandchildren Woody (Amy) Quinn, Jack (Stacie) Quinn, Heather Swenson, great-grandsons Jackson Quinn, Carson Quinn, her brother Herb (Cathy) Stern, and numerous nieces and nephews. A loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to many, her smile, warmth, strength, and independence will be missed by those who knew and loved her. Additional details of her life and suggested remembrances are available at www.bradshawcarter.com. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 23 at one o'clock in the afternoon, followed by a Celebration of Life and Memorial Service at two o'clock and reception afterwards, at Bradshaw-Carter Memorial and Funeral Services, 1734 West Alabama, Houston, TX 77098.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2019
