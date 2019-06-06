|
|
Barbara Ann Whitt
1936-2019
Barbara Ann Whitt, 82, entered eternal rest on June 1, 2019 in Houston, TX. She was born December 12, 1936 in Jackson, Miss.
Barbara worked and retired from Mitchell Energy. Her mother, Nora Shivers precedes her in death and son, Walter Whitt. Left to cherish her memory, loving husband of 64 years: Walter Whitt; sister Julie West; children: Mark Whitt & wife Kay, Russell Whitt and Lydia, John Whitt & wife Dianna, along with 9 grandchildren and 10 great great grandchildren. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 6pm-8pm. Funeral service will begin promptly on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 2pm at Brookside Funeral Home. Interment to follow in Brookside Memorial Park.
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 6, 2019