Barbara Jean "Blair" Wills

1932-2019

Barbara Jean (Blair) Wills, 87, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Born on January 6, 1932 in Fort Worth, Texas, she is preceded in death by her beloved husband Robert Glover Wills, Jr. and her parents Douglas Walker Blair and Hazel Touchy Fox. She is survived by her children, daughter Rebecca Wills VanderVort and husband Kent, son Robert William Wills and wife Linda, son Randall Douglas Wills and wife Nancy; her grandchildren Samantha Nicole Wills, Morgan Ann Wills, Garrett & Veronica VanderVort, Andrew Schwarz, Chris & Tiffany Morgan, Adam & Brandy Schwarz and great-grandchildren Broderick VanderVort, Kyleigh Morgan, and Katie Morgan. She is also survived by Carol Touchy, Roy Touchy and Nancy Touchy Janse, Betty Morrow and numerous nieces and nephews.

Barbara resided at Elkins Lake in Huntsville, Texas for the past 20 years where she was very active in both the community and her church. Raised in Houston, Barbara graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in Baytown, Texas. She married Robert G. Wills, Jr. in 1951. They were married for 50 years and raised their family in Houston, New Orleans and Little Silver, NJ. Returning to Texas in the early 70s, they resided at their Canyon Lake home and travelled the world together until Bob's retirement when they moved to Elkins Lake.

A Memorial Service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:30 am at the First Presbyterian Church of Huntsville, 1801 19th Street, under the direction of the Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Huntsville or the . Condolences to the family may be made at www.shmfh.com Published in Houston Chronicle on July 19, 2019