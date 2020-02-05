|
Barnard L. Klotz
1945-2020
Barnard L. Klotz, 74, of Llano, TX, passed away on January 31, 2020. He was born in Houston, TX on May 19, 1945, the son of Leon and Willie Mae (Chmiel) Klotz.
Barnard worked in sheet metal and insulation for over 40 years. He founded Triangle Insulation in 1993 before retiring in 2002. Barnard lost his first wife, Shirley Klotz in 2004. On December 9, 2006 he married Mitzy Jakubas. In his free time he loved to hunt and fish.
He is preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley Descant Klotz; brothers, Kenneth "Butch" Klotz, and Michael Klotz.
Barnard is survived by his wife, Mitzy Klotz; his children, Barnard Klotz, Jr. (Ben) and his wife Michele, Roman Jakubas and his wife Leslie, and Adrian Jakubas; grandchildren, Rebecca Klotz, Briana Klotz, Ben Curtis Klotz, Maksym Jakubas, Mila Jakubas, and Alina Jakubas; siblings, John Klotz and wife Patricia, Patrick Klotz and wife Audrey, Sharon Menefee and husband John, and Gale Parker.
Visitation will be on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 5-8 pm with a Rosary Service at 7 pm at Pat H. Foley & Company, 1200 W. 34th St. Houston, TX 77018. Funeral Mass will be on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 4213 Mangum Rd. Houston, TX 77092. His interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, 1101 Antoine Dr. Houston, TX 77055.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 5, 2020