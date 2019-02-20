Barney Hubert Snell

1921-2019

Barney Hubert Snell, born September 15, 1921 in Trinity, Texas, to Vergie and Guy Snell, passed on into Glory on Monday, February 18, 2019, 12:00 am. He had all of his children with him on February 17, 2019 and then passed away. He joined his "best friend" and love of his life, Wanda. He was 97 years old and was grateful for his wonderful life full of adventures with his wife, family, and friends. Barney was a proud US Navy Veteran of WWII. He would often pull out the old newspaper article, and share how on May 30, 1942, he was one of 1,000 men referred to as the Houston Volunteers. Barney met the woman he would eventually marry, Wanda Katherine Taylor, when he was 10 and she was 9. Wanda loved going over to Barney and Margie's house because it was such a fun place. They were friends in high school but, they fell in love after much letter writing during the war. He took leave long enough to come home to Houston in 1945 and marry his Jeff Davis High School sweetheart. They would have been married 74 years, February 14, 2019. Barney and Wanda had three children, Cheryl, Cathy, and Barney, Jr. He loved his wife and children with all of his heart. After the war, he took a job in the metallurgic department with ARMCO Steel. He worked there for 35 years and was blessed to take an early retirement at 57. Barney was retired for forty years and loved every minute of it! He and his wife traveled all over the United States, Canada and Mexico with their Airstream trailer. They also traveled all over Europe and took many cruises in their later years. Their prize investment though, was a beautiful piece of land on the Blanco river in Wimberley, Texas. He bought it for a song in 1968. They built a cabin and vacationed there with his family while his children were growing up. Then, after retirement, the cabin turned into a lovely home where they continued to build wonderful memories with their family and friends. Barney loved the Lord, Texas, and the Longhorns! He would burst out into "The Eyes of Texas" without prompting at any and all occasions. He loved the Glen Miller Band and he and his wife would dance any and all under the table and out the door. He was a joyous person and loved life. He will be greatly missed. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, February 21, 2019 in the chapel of Carter-Conley Funeral Home, with friends welcome at 10:00 am for a time of visitation before the service. Graveside services will immediately follow at 12:30 pm where he will be laid to rest with his wife at Hollywood Cemetery under the direction of Carter-Conley Funeral Home.