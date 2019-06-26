Barry G. Taylor

1957-2019

Barry Taylor peacefully entered heaven on June 23, 2019 after a courageous 40 month battle with brain cancer. Barry was born December 29, 1957 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. He is survived by his loving wife, Kay Michaelis Taylor and beloved children, Molly, Sam and Shawn Taylor. He is also survived by his parents, Bob and Glenna Taylor, sister Cyndy Taylor, and numerous aunts and uncles all of Poplar Bluff. Mourning his loss are his brother and sister in law, Drs. Bill and Leslie Michaelis, nephews, Dr. John Michaelis and Reid Michaelis and niece, Elise Michaelis. Barry's greatest joys were his family and friends and the many times when both were celebrated. BT loved the St. Louis Cardinals, cold Budweiser and our annual Crawfish Boil. Molly, Sam and Shawn are Barry's greatest legacy. His values, strength, love and smile remain with us through them. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 1PM on Thursday, June 27 at St. John Vianney, 625 Nottingham Oaks Trail, Houston 77079. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Barry G. Taylor Fund for Brain Cancer Research @ MDAnderson, P.O. Box 4486 Houston, TX 77210-4486 or http://www.mdanderson.org/gifts. Please indicate that you would like your gift to go Barry's fund for brain cancer research.