Bartholomew Busker
1943-2020
Bartholomew Busker passed away at his home on February 5, 2020, at the age of 76, surrounded by family. Born on August 19, 1943, in Houston, Texas, to Ruby Anne Nolan Busker and James Francis Busker, he married Candace Clark on July 16, 1966. At University of Houston, he earned B.S. and M. Ed. degrees with specializations in English, Physical Education and School Administration.
Bart's life reflected the things he held dear. He loved language, sports, art, mentoring young people, politics, his large extended family, and especially his grandchildren. He was an ardent liberal, a life-long Democrat, and a frequent contributor to the Houston Chronicle Letters to the Editor. He spent his career as an English teacher, basketball and track coach, and assistant principal in HISD at Marshall, Jeff Davis, Milby and Lamar. He coached numerous teams at WULL and WUSA, not only for his children's teams but also for many others. In retirement he taught English at HCC and Qiqihar University in China. Bart despised racism and injustice, and they were consistent themes in the art he created: sculptures, two novels, a play, and other writings. He will be missed by many.
Bart is survived by wife Candace Clark Busker, son Christian Bartholomew Busker and daughter-in-law Elizabeth Ann Garkovich Busker, daughter Alexis Clark Treanor and son-in-law Brendon Vincent Treanor, grandchildren Katherine Elizabeth Hall, Cash Di Antonio Treanor, Ruby Ann Busker, Townes Bartholomew Treanor, and Sullivan James Treanor, brothers John Harold Busker, Daniel Busker, and Terry J. Busker, along with numerous family members. Visitation will be on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm with a Rosary recital at 7:00 pm. The Busker family will host a celebration of life service on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the chapel of Earthman Bellaire funeral home followed by a reception at 3:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the International Rescue Committee, P.O. Box 6068, Albert Lea, MN 56007-9847 or by calling 1-855-RESCUE or see help.rescue.org.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 12, 2020