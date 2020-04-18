|
Basil Anthony
MacDonald
1959-2020
Basil Anthony MacDonald died unexpectedly on April 13, 2020. He was born on January 27, 1959, in Houston, Texas to Mary and John MacDonald. Basil attended River Oaks Elementary, Lanier Middle School and Lamar High School, where he was a standout basketball and baseball player. He graduated from The University of Texas in 1981. While at UT, he was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity and the Silver Spurs. He had a successful 30-year career working in commercial real estate in the Houston area.
Basil only met friends or future friends. He had a wonderful smile, an engaging personality and was loved by many. He was a lifelong lover of dogs, particularly Labrador retrievers, and the Boston Red Sox. He enjoyed traveling, golf, his Galveston beach house, and attending sporting events. Basil was known for enjoying life to the fullest, throwing great parties and all things Earth, Wind & Fire.
He was a Lifetime Committeeman at the Houston Livestock and Rodeo, as a dedicated member of the Special Children's Committee and the Parade Committee. Basil loved Mardi Gras and was honored as King Rex XV in the Krewe of Maximilian. He was also a member of the Kiwanis Club. Basil was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church, where he sang in the choir (hard to imagine!)
Basil is survived by his siblings Martha and Peter MacDonald. He is also survived by his beloved nieces and nephew, Isabella, Charlotte and Ian Iupe.
Due to current government restrictions, the family will hold a private interment. At a later date there will be a celebration of Basil's life with friends, family and loved ones. In the interim, please visit the online memorial tribute at bradshawcarter.com where memories and words of comfort can be shared.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020