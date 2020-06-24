Basil S. Germanides
1936-2020
Basil S. Germanides, of Houston, Texas, passed away on Saturday, the 20th of June 2020, of complications related to Lymphoma of the central nervous system. He was 84 years of age.
Basil was born in Athens, Greece and immigrated to New York City in 1964, where he met and married Katerina Makris. He was a self-made man whose career was in the shipping industry and in 1980 he relocated to Houston to start his own business as a ship chandler. He successfully grew Gulf States Marine Supplies, Inc. to serve international ship owners in all U.S. Gulf ports. His greatest pride was that his son now manages the business he built.
Basil was an avid traveler and made new friends everywhere he went. He was passionate about Greek music and dancing, and was always the life of the party. Basil was a steward of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral.
Basil is survived by his children, Sophia and Edward Dryer of Baltimore, Maryland, and Orestes and Maria Germanides of Houston; and his grandchildren, William, Marina, and Veronica Dryer, and Lefkie and Vasilis Germanides. He is also survived by his brother, George Germanides, and his wife Lenore of Los Angeles, California; and his brother-in-law Nikos Mavrelis of New York City. His beloved nieces and nephews, William Mavrelis, Tina Christodoulou, Damon Germanides, and Justine Giannini and their families also survive him. He was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Katerina; and his sister, Anna Mavrelis.
Friends are invited to a visitation with the family from nine o'clock until ten o'clock in the morning on Thursday, the 25th of June, at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 3511 Yoakum Boulevard in Houston.
The funeral service will immediately follow at ten o'clock, also at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, where the Cathedral clergy will officiate.
The interment will follow, via an escorted cortège, at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery in Houston.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family encourages memorial contributions be directed to Houston Hospice, 1905 Holcombe Blvd., Houston, TX 77030.
Please visit Mr. Germanides' online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 24, 2020.