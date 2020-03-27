Home

Bassam Hamdan


1953 - 2020
Bassam Hamdan Obituary
Dr. Bassam Hamdan
1953-2020
Dr. Bassam Hamdan passed away at home of natural causes, in Houston, on February 15, 2020. He was born in Lebanon, the eldest son of Ali and Yvonne Hamdan. He graduated from the Lebanese University in 1979 with a degree in business. He was awarded a scholarship to finish his doctorate in Finance from University of Alabama. Following graduation in 1983, he worked as a banker in Saudi Arabia for 10 years, and then taught Finance at King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in Dhahran. In 2010 he moved to the United States and taught at Strayer University until his death.
Dr. Hamdan was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his sister Dr. Ghada (Kenton) Hamdan-Allen, brother Jamal (Sana) Hamdan, sister Sanaa Hamdan, and five nieces and nephews. His cremains will be interred later this summer at a private service. Memorials may be made to the Methodist Hospital kidney transplant program in Houston.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 27, 2020
