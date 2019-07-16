Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brookside Funeral Home
13747 Eastex Freeway
Houston, TX 77039
(281) 449-6511
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brookside Funeral Home
13747 Eastex Freeway
Houston, TX 77039
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
2:30 PM
Brookside Funeral Home
13747 Eastex Freeway
Houston, TX 77039
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beatrice Galvan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beatrice Galvan


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beatrice Galvan Obituary
Beatrice Galvan
1921-2019
Beatrice S Galvan, 98, Devoted Wife, Mom, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Great Great Grandmother, went to be with the Lord on July 12, 2019 with her family by her side. The Viewing / Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 16th from 5pm - 8pm at
Brookside Funeral Home, 13747 Easter Freeway, Houston, TX 77039
The Funeral Service and Burial will also be held at Brookside Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 17th at 2:30pm followed by a Reception at Brookside.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now