Beatrice Galvan
1921-2019
Beatrice S Galvan, 98, Devoted Wife, Mom, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Great Great Grandmother, went to be with the Lord on July 12, 2019 with her family by her side. The Viewing / Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 16th from 5pm - 8pm at
Brookside Funeral Home, 13747 Easter Freeway, Houston, TX 77039
The Funeral Service and Burial will also be held at Brookside Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 17th at 2:30pm followed by a Reception at Brookside.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 16, 2019