Beatrice L. Saldana
1940-2019
Beatrice L. Saldana, 78, entered eternal rest on March 29, 2019 in Houston, TX. She served her country in the US Army during Desert Storm and worked in several local Houston hospitals as a Registered Nurse.
Her daughters precede her in death: Melody Denise Balderas and Cynthia Jean Balderas. Left to cherish her memory, children: Christine A. Balderas, Sheila R. Balderas, Veronica Mosqueda, Chris A. Balderas, David R. Balderas, along with numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Visitation for family and friends will begin on Wednesday, April 3rd from 6pm-8pm with a rosary service beginning at 7pm. The funeral service will begin promptly at 10:30am on Thursday, April 4th. All services will take place at Brookside Funeral Home, 13747 Eastex Fwy. Houston, TX 77039. Interment to follow immediately after the funeral service in Brookside Memorial Park.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 3, 2019