Beatrice Wakefield Turner
1921-2019
Beatrice Wakefield Turner, known all her life as "Bebe", much loved wife, mother, and friend, passed away April 27, 2019. Born January 23, 1921, Native Houstonian. She graduated from Reagan High School, class of 1939, and attended the University of Houston.
Bebe was preceded in death by her husband Luie E. Turner, and parents John and Beatrice Wakefield. In later life, she served many years on staff at Palmer Memorial Episcopal Church. She is survived by her beloved daughter Lynn Dell Turner.
Private Graveside Service will be held.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 1, 2019