Beatrice Nadine Watson

1929-2020

Beatrice Nadine Watson left us on July 31, 2020 at age 91, succumbing to COVID-19. Born March 21,1929 to Ardee and Opal Rooks in Tulsa, OK, Nadine was loved by all who met her. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Elvin Rooks, and her husband Kenneth Watson. She is survived by her son Gary Watson and his wife Rosalind Young. Private services will be held in Tulsa. Donations may be made in her memory to the Memorial Hermann Foundation COVID-19 Fund to support frontline workers.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store