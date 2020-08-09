1/
Beatrice Watson
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beatrice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beatrice Nadine Watson
1929-2020
Beatrice Nadine Watson left us on July 31, 2020 at age 91, succumbing to COVID-19. Born March 21,1929 to Ardee and Opal Rooks in Tulsa, OK, Nadine was loved by all who met her. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Elvin Rooks, and her husband Kenneth Watson. She is survived by her son Gary Watson and his wife Rosalind Young. Private services will be held in Tulsa. Donations may be made in her memory to the Memorial Hermann Foundation COVID-19 Fund to support frontline workers.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rose Hill Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4161 E Admiral Place
Tulsa, OK 74115
918-835-4421
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rose Hill Funeral Home & Memorial Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved