Bebe Clemens Selig
1923-2020
Bebe Clemens Selig, passed away peacefully on Saturday the 14th of March 2020, in Houston. She was 97 years of age.
Born in Houston on the 8th of January 1923, to Major and Mrs. Frank C. Clemens, she graduated from Lamar High School in 1940 and the University of Texas in 1944, where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi. She and Gordon Selig married the 9th of June 1945.
During her life time, she was active in many community organizations including The Institute of Religion, the Junior League, Houston Child Guidance Center, Sheltering Arms and many others. She also belonged to the Houston Country Club, where she was an avid golfer. She was a long-time active member of St. Martin's Episcopal Church and was very proud of being a part of the Saintly Stitchers.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gordon E. Selig; and her brother Jack Clemens. She is survived by her daughter, Bebe Burns and her husband Bob; her son Robert "Bob" and his wife Susan; and six grandchildren, Sam Burns and his wife Megan, Bill Burns, Liz Selig, Jon Selig and his wife Emma, Chris Selig and Christine, and Phil Selig and his wife Heather. She also has two step-grandchildren Marshall Paskett and his wife Ashley, and Lacey Burey and her husband Michael. In addition there are five great-grandchildren and three step-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Laura Clemens; and her nephews, John and Frank Clemens.
The family wishes to thank Home Care Assistance for the care given to mother during her final years, particularly Kiki Oniyide, Dominica Ezeribe, Rita Folahan , Ade Oluyole , and Aduke Kolawole.
A memorial service is to be announced at a later date, when COVID-19 regulations will allow family and friends to gather and share remembrances.
The family gathered for a private interment at Forest Park Westheimer.
In lieu of customary remembrances, Mrs. Selig requested that memorial contributions in her name be directed to St. Martin's Church, 717 Sage Rd., Houston, TX, 77056; to the University of Texas, P.O. Box 7458, Austin, TX, 78713-7458; or to the Junior League of Houston, 1811 Briar Oaks Lane, Houston, TX, 77027.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 22, 2020