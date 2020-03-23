Home

Beck Broussard


1952 - 2020
Beck Broussard Obituary
Becky Broussard
1952-2020
Becky Broussard, born the 12th of May, 1952, daughter, sister and friend died of an extended illness on March 10, 2020, in Sugarland, Texas.
Becky's spirit shined upon all around her. She loved life and cherished the adventure of living. All who knew her will miss her dearly. She passed with the greatest of dignity, setting an example for all of us.
Becky is survived by her father, Bob Broussard of Missouri City, TX, sister Diana Kennedy of Pasadena, TX, and brother Bobby Broussard of Humble, TX as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her dear mother, June Broussard of Missouri City, TX.
As per Becky's request, only a private memorial will be conducted.
"He will make you shine like the sun and hold you in the palm of his hand"
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 23, 2020
