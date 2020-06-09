Beck H. Gee1922-2020Beck Hong Gee, born in China, February 25, 1922, died June 6, 2020. Beck served in the U.S. Army Air Corp under the name Beck Bok Hong Gee from 1942 to 1946 during World War II. He served in the European Theater of Operation (ETO) while stationed in England. He met and married Joyce Isabella Chow. Joyce and Beck made Houston their home for 62 years when she died of a long illness. They had the privilege and joy of raising adopted son, Stephen Albert, until his death at a very young age. Beck is preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters, leaving behind their children and grandchildren, all of Canada.Beck spent his working years doing what he most enjoyed. He was on the staff of Sakowitz's and Battelstein's advertising department for many years and also did freelance work for several other stores in Houston. His work appeared almost daily in the Houston Chronicle, Post and Press.Beck's non-work activities include charter membership in the Chinese intercollegiate Association which later became the Chinese Professional Club and charter member of the Houston Lodge, Chinese American Citizens Alliance. Also, in his younger days, he was active in the Gee Family Association. Joyce, Beck and Stephen were members of the Chinese Baptist Church.Retired at the age of 65, Beck and Joyce had a very enjoyable retirement until Joyce's illness. They traveled and cruised extensively and they both had a passion for senior league bowling.Beck thanks Gladys Ryan, Joyce's sister, her daughter, Lynn Batte, and her son, John and their families for their love and support during Beck's later years. Now he will rest for eternity beside his beloved wife and son. It is his desire, in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to theChinese Baptist Church, 900 Brogden Rd, Houston, TX 77024 or Gee Family Association Education Fund, 6237 Inwood Dr., Houston, TX 77057.A visitation for Mr. Gee will be held Thursday, June 11, at 1pm; followed by the funeral at 2pm. Burial will immediately follow at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery.