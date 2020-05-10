Belinda Sue Jenkins Faison
1951-2020
Belinda Sue Jenkins Faison, 69, of Houston, passed away, April 11, 2020. She was born February 20, 1951, in Sugar Land, Texas, to C. H. "Bud", and Betty Jenkins. She was raised in Sugar Land and was a 1969 graduate of Dulles High School.
Belinda married her best friend, and love of her life, Mickey Faison on October 6, 1990. She had a long and successful career with G.E. as an inside sales representative for industrial lighting. She won many awards for top sales during her 25 years.
She loved her family and doted on all of her nieces and nephews;
Belinda is survived by her husband, James Michael "Mickey" Faison, her sister, Betty Ann Williams, her brother in law, Windell Williams, sister-in-law, Gail Colbert, nephews Cas Scott, Christopher Walla, Greg Taylor Williams; nieces Lezlie Walla, Alyson Williams, great nephews, Chandler Scott, Caleb Smith and Nova Walla, great niece, Bailey Walla. Her birthday and holiday cards will be missed by so many.
Belinda loved sports, especially football! Her favorite player was Drew Brees, quarterback for the New Orleans Saints. A donation to the Brees Dream Foundation www.drewbrees.com would be a great way to remember Belinda and to celebrate her life?.
There will be a memorial service at Grand Parkway Baptist Church, Sugar Land when circumstances allow.
1951-2020
Belinda Sue Jenkins Faison, 69, of Houston, passed away, April 11, 2020. She was born February 20, 1951, in Sugar Land, Texas, to C. H. "Bud", and Betty Jenkins. She was raised in Sugar Land and was a 1969 graduate of Dulles High School.
Belinda married her best friend, and love of her life, Mickey Faison on October 6, 1990. She had a long and successful career with G.E. as an inside sales representative for industrial lighting. She won many awards for top sales during her 25 years.
She loved her family and doted on all of her nieces and nephews;
Belinda is survived by her husband, James Michael "Mickey" Faison, her sister, Betty Ann Williams, her brother in law, Windell Williams, sister-in-law, Gail Colbert, nephews Cas Scott, Christopher Walla, Greg Taylor Williams; nieces Lezlie Walla, Alyson Williams, great nephews, Chandler Scott, Caleb Smith and Nova Walla, great niece, Bailey Walla. Her birthday and holiday cards will be missed by so many.
Belinda loved sports, especially football! Her favorite player was Drew Brees, quarterback for the New Orleans Saints. A donation to the Brees Dream Foundation www.drewbrees.com would be a great way to remember Belinda and to celebrate her life?.
There will be a memorial service at Grand Parkway Baptist Church, Sugar Land when circumstances allow.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 10, 2020.