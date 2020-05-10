Belinda Faison
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Belinda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Belinda Sue Jenkins Faison
1951-2020
Belinda Sue Jenkins Faison, 69, of Houston, passed away, April 11, 2020. She was born February 20, 1951, in Sugar Land, Texas, to C. H. "Bud", and Betty Jenkins. She was raised in Sugar Land and was a 1969 graduate of Dulles High School.
Belinda married her best friend, and love of her life, Mickey Faison on October 6, 1990. She had a long and successful career with G.E. as an inside sales representative for industrial lighting. She won many awards for top sales during her 25 years.
She loved her family and doted on all of her nieces and nephews;
Belinda is survived by her husband, James Michael "Mickey" Faison, her sister, Betty Ann Williams, her brother in law, Windell Williams, sister-in-law, Gail Colbert, nephews Cas Scott, Christopher Walla, Greg Taylor Williams; nieces Lezlie Walla, Alyson Williams, great nephews, Chandler Scott, Caleb Smith and Nova Walla, great niece, Bailey Walla. Her birthday and holiday cards will be missed by so many.
Belinda loved sports, especially football! Her favorite player was Drew Brees, quarterback for the New Orleans Saints. A donation to the Brees Dream Foundation www.drewbrees.com would be a great way to remember Belinda and to celebrate her life?.
There will be a memorial service at Grand Parkway Baptist Church, Sugar Land when circumstances allow.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Grand Parkway Baptist Church
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved