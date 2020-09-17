1/1
Belinda Santos-Munoz
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Belinda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Belinda Joven
Santos-Munoz
1953-2020

Belinda Joven Santos-Munoz of Humble, Texas went to rest in the Lord on September 3, 2020 at the age of 67. Belinda is survived by her husband David, her children Patrick and Jamie, sisters Bernadette and Myrna, brothers Antonio and Celso, and nephews, nieces and grandchildren. Viewing will commence at 10:00am, preceded by memorial services at 11:00am on September 17, 2020 at the Houston Central Seventh-Day Adventist Church , 9425 W. Sam Houston, Pkwy., Houston, TX 77064. Interment will follow at Brookside Memorial Funeral Home, 13747 Eastex Fwy., Houston, TX 77039

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Houston Central Seventh-Day Adventist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
17
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Houston Central Seventh-Day Adventist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brookside Funeral Home
13747 Eastex Freeway
Houston, TX 77039
2814496511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brookside Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved