Belinda Joven

Santos-Munoz

1953-2020



Belinda Joven Santos-Munoz of Humble, Texas went to rest in the Lord on September 3, 2020 at the age of 67. Belinda is survived by her husband David, her children Patrick and Jamie, sisters Bernadette and Myrna, brothers Antonio and Celso, and nephews, nieces and grandchildren. Viewing will commence at 10:00am, preceded by memorial services at 11:00am on September 17, 2020 at the Houston Central Seventh-Day Adventist Church , 9425 W. Sam Houston, Pkwy., Houston, TX 77064. Interment will follow at Brookside Memorial Funeral Home, 13747 Eastex Fwy., Houston, TX 77039



