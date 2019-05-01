Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Funeral Chapel College Station
2901 Texas Ave South
College Station, TX 77845
(979) 694-8615
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Memorial Funeral Chapel College Station
2901 Texas Ave South
College Station, TX 77845
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Belinda Wainerdi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Belinda Wainerdi


1960 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Belinda Wainerdi Obituary
Belinda Kay Wainerdi
1960-2019
On Monday, April 22, 2019, Belinda Kay Wainerdi (Hammond), loving mother of three children, and grandmother of seven grandchildren, passed away at the age of 58. Belinda was born on December 21, 1960 in Bryan, Texas to Walter Barnett and Gwendolyn Lorene Hammond, who predeceased her in her passing. She also is survived by her older brother Terry Wayne Hammond and his wife Anna. She graduated from Bryan High School in 1979 and practiced as a gifted florist. Belinda's family includes one beautiful daughter, Courtney Nicole Wisneski and husband Gabe; and two wonderful sons, Sean Michael Wainerdi and wife Jenn, and Chad Anthony Wainerdi and wife Grace. Belinda was blessed with seven glorious grandchildren: Cannon Gabriel Wisneski, Will Christopher Wisneski, Ella Nicole Wisneski, Aiden Thomas Wainerdi, Kohl Anthony Wainerdi, Callie Kay Wainerdi, and Owen Elliott Wisneski.
Belinda had a gentle and grace-filled soul that touched the lives of so many around her. She had an unconditional love that was unmatched. She had a knack for creativity, spending quality time with her loved ones, and yearned for the hearts of children. She was never shy about showering loved ones with thoughtful gifts and sweet gestures and always offered a helping hand. Belinda was an avid movie and music lover. She was known for her deep compassion, kindred spirit, accepting character, and loving nature. She will forever be imprinted in our hearts.
A funeral service will be held in her honor on Friday, May 3rd, 2019 at Memorial Funeral Chapel in College Station at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The National Down Syndrome Adoption Network. Her Burial will be immediately following at College Station City Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now