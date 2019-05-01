Belinda Kay Wainerdi

1960-2019

On Monday, April 22, 2019, Belinda Kay Wainerdi (Hammond), loving mother of three children, and grandmother of seven grandchildren, passed away at the age of 58. Belinda was born on December 21, 1960 in Bryan, Texas to Walter Barnett and Gwendolyn Lorene Hammond, who predeceased her in her passing. She also is survived by her older brother Terry Wayne Hammond and his wife Anna. She graduated from Bryan High School in 1979 and practiced as a gifted florist. Belinda's family includes one beautiful daughter, Courtney Nicole Wisneski and husband Gabe; and two wonderful sons, Sean Michael Wainerdi and wife Jenn, and Chad Anthony Wainerdi and wife Grace. Belinda was blessed with seven glorious grandchildren: Cannon Gabriel Wisneski, Will Christopher Wisneski, Ella Nicole Wisneski, Aiden Thomas Wainerdi, Kohl Anthony Wainerdi, Callie Kay Wainerdi, and Owen Elliott Wisneski.

Belinda had a gentle and grace-filled soul that touched the lives of so many around her. She had an unconditional love that was unmatched. She had a knack for creativity, spending quality time with her loved ones, and yearned for the hearts of children. She was never shy about showering loved ones with thoughtful gifts and sweet gestures and always offered a helping hand. Belinda was an avid movie and music lover. She was known for her deep compassion, kindred spirit, accepting character, and loving nature. She will forever be imprinted in our hearts.

A funeral service will be held in her honor on Friday, May 3rd, 2019 at Memorial Funeral Chapel in College Station at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The National Down Syndrome Adoption Network. Her Burial will be immediately following at College Station City Cemetery. Published in Houston Chronicle on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary