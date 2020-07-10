Ben Adams, Jr.
1938-2020
Ben Adams, Jr., 82, died peacefully at his home on June 30, 2020. He is survived by his wife: Arthur Lee Hardy Adams; his children: Rose Y. Adams, Ben Adams III, and Ivan V. Adams; siblings: Ruby Shaw, Katie Delaney, Geraldine Mills, Adell Adams, Bernice Ray, Bernard Adams (Linda), Rev. Willie Adams, Sr., and Jesse Ray Adams, Sr. (Gwendola Rita); his aunt: Erma Jean Wiley; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members and friends.
Visitation will be at 9am on July 13, 2020 at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 9318 Homestead Rd., Houston, TX 77016, followed by the service at 11am. The live stream of his service can be accessed Celebration of Life for Ben Adams Jr. Access at https://youtu.be/U5hSp0g8sIA
