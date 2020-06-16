Ben "Bo" Lee Sargent III

1948-2020

Ben "Bo" Lee Sargent III passed away peacefully in his sleep Saturday morning June 6th, 2020 at Silverado Herman Park Community.

A service was held on Tuesday June 9th, 2020 at the Carnes Funeral Home.

Ben was born in Houston, Texas on July 16th 1948 to Ben L. Sargent II (a.k.a "Pop") and Joy Elaine McCluskey Sargent ("Momma G"). He was the second of four siblings and was affectionately known as "Bo" to his three sisters and family. Ben graduated from M.B. Smiley High School Ben continued his education at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville. Ben graduated in 1970 with a degree in Business Administration is fondly remembered as the Alpha Delta Pi Guy of the Year (1969).

Ben met his first wife, Francie, in college. They got married in 1970 and after graduation, moved to Northwest Houston. Their only child, Brandon, was born in 1980. Ben's entire working life was spent as an Electrical Salesman, first at Aucion and Miller and then Elliot Electrical Supply. In the 1970's and 1980's, when Ben was not working, he was a formidable triathlete and softball player. In those years, Ben became a member of the "Sluggo" softball team and formed friendships that would endure to his very last days. During these years, Ben enjoyed playing golf and running at Memorial Park.

Ben was married to Nancy Sargent from 1997-2012. It was during this period of time, that Ben was an irreplaceable stepfather to Nancy's children: Jason Neville, and Logan and Trey McClure. Ben was a positive force in their lives during a time when they needed him the most.

Ben was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his sisters Penny Westerfeld, Joan Rigsby, and Jan Blair, brothers-in law, and numerous nephews and nieces. Ben is further survived by his two former wives, M. Francie Sargent and Nancy Sargent, his only child Brandon, daughter-in law Beth, his grandchildren Anderson and Claire, stepchildren Jason, Trey and Logan.

In the last years of Ben's life, he was appreciative of the individuals who helped him. A big thank you to Nancy, Beth, Cliff and Jay, Penny and Ronny, Bonnie, Ross, H.E., and Rick and Sue.

Ben was a good man. He had a heart of gold, just like his mother Joy. He will be remembered for his quick wit, loyal friendship and as proud father.



