Dr. Ben Tharp
1955-2019
Dr. Ben Tharp, beloved husband, friend and brother in Christ, suddenly passed away on Tuesday, December 10. He was a well loved and respected Houston veterinarian at Voss Rd Animal Clinic and elder at Katy Bible Church for numerous years. His absence will be felt by family and friends including his wife, Mary Ellen of nearly 40 years, his siblings Ed, Marty, Betsy, Nancy, his three children, Katie, Benjamin, and Carra, and his four grandchildren. His funeral will be on Saturday, December 14 at 10am at Kingsland Baptist Church 20555 Kingsland Blvd, Katy, TX 77450. Flowers can be sent to Kingsland or a donation can be made in honor of Dr. Ben Tharp to Christian Veterinary Mission www.cvm.org.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 13, 2019