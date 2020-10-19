Ben Bynum Turner, Jr.

1934-2020

Ben Bynum Turner, Jr. passed away on October 16, 2020. He was born on September 4, 1934 in Austin, Texas. He grew up in Baytown, Texas and Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He graduated from Sewanee Military Academy, Sewanee, Tennessee, where he was a cadet officer and a member of the Honor Council. He graduated from Rice University with a B. A. in Accounting and was the Company Commander in the Naval ROTC. He graduated from the University of Texas with a law degree in 1962, and served as chairman of the Honor Council during his senior year.

Between his time at Rice and the University of Texas, he spent three years on active duty with the U.S. Navy on a radar picket ship in the North Atlantic. Following active duty Ben spent 18 years in the reserve and retired as a Captain.

Ben practiced law for over 50 years, was board certified in Estate Planning and Probate law, and a C.P.A. At various times he was a Trustee and a member of the Board of Governors for the Sewanee Military Academy, a Trustee and a member of the Board of Directors for the Harris County Heritage Society, and president of the Houston Chapter of the Archeological Institute of America. Ben was a life-long student of history and loved to travel, hunt, and spend time with family and friends.

Ben is survived by his wife of 39 years, Ulrike Fritz Turner, PhD, son Ben B. Turner III, son Frank C. Turner, daughter-in-law LaNoi Simpson Turner, grand-daughters Morgan Elaine Turner and Emily Peyton Turner; sister, Shelley Turner Bonanno and family of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and stepchildren Ulric W. Taylor and family of Chicago, Illinois, Susanne Bartels of Houston, Texas, and Anneliese "Lieschen" Taylor of San Francisco, California.

Ben has requested that any memorials in his honor be made to the St. Andrews-Sewanee School, 290 Quintard Road, Sewanee, TN 37375.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store