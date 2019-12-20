|
|
Benibo Otorubio
1954-2019
Benibo Fubara Otorubio was born on January 16, 1954 in the city of Ibadan in Nigeria to his loving parents Fubara Otorubio and Joy Ikiriko. He was a very smart and humble, gentle and soft-spoken, kind and generous, caring and loving husband and father of two. He is survived by his wife Ruth and their two children, Toby-Williams and Chelsea; his step mother Edith, nine of his siblings, Ine, Boma, Adubari, Diepriye, Iwowari. tubonimi, Basoene and Ibikiri. As well as a host of cousins and nephews and nieces including Bekinbo, Osima, Didi, Dukoye, Mpakabueri, Deinabo, Opiribo and many many others. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace. Amen. Memorial service will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:00am at Woodlawn Funeral Home.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 20, 2019