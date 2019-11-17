Home

More Obituaries for Benjamin Jones
Benjamin Jones III

Benjamin Jones III Obituary
Benjamin Lee Jones III
1939-2019
Benjamin Lee Jones III, 79, died on October 17, 2019. He spent much of his career in the automotive industry, including as owner of Ben's Race Car Parts and co-owner with Kleat Keeland of JK Engine and Machine. He graduated from Bellaire High School. He attended Texas Tech University and the University of Houston. He is survived by sons, Benjamin Lee Jones IV and Daniel Leonard Jones; daughter in law, Suzanne Jones; grandchildren, Benjamin, Jocelyn, and Peyton Jones, as well as many extended family members throughout the country. Preceded in death by parents, Benjamin Lee Jones Jr. and Vera Harston Jones; sister, Marilou Jacobsen. Funeral Service: 1:45 PM, Monday, November 18, Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX 78209. For those desiring, the family suggests memorials to .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 17, 2019
