Benjamin H. Skyles

1934-2019

Benjamin Henry Skyles was born January 21, 1934 to Bernice and Jack Skyles in Des Moines, Iowa. In 1951, he entered the University of Texas, along with his future bride, Mary Lovejoy. The two were married in 1953 in Des Moines, Iowa. Ben graduated from the University of Texas in 1955. He became a graduate of the Episcopal Theological Seminary of the Southwest in 1958. He received a Doctor of Divinity from the same Seminary in 1983.

Ben and Mary had 5 children: Kimberly, Kevin, Lane, Malcolm & Darren. He lovingly served the congregation of St Peter's Episcopal Church in Pasadena, Texas from 1964-2000. During his tenure at St. Peter's, he self-taught himself Spanish. He then initiated a Hispanic ministry, which is now flourishing under Fr. Pedro Lopez. He retired and became Chaplain & Interpreter at Tyson Foods (2003-2004). He was honored during his working career as Pasadena Citizen of the Year. He was also a recipient of the Religious Service Award for the Greater Houston Area, National Conference of Christians and Jews – 1982. "Help Save Armand Bayou" was a major accomplishment during his ministry.

In 2006, he married the second love of his life, Joyce Wood. They enjoyed nearly 13 years of marital love and devotion. Ben is survived by: his wife - Joyce, his children, Kimberly & Russell Meyers, Lane & Margie Skyles, Darren & Rhonda Skyles, Malcolm Skyles & Gray Kellam, Denise Skyles, Teresa Skyles. Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren: Kendall (Wes), Zach, Michelle, Cody, Carter, Ethan, Britney, Josh, Jadyn, Josh Jr., Trevor, Eric, Jenn, Rome, Aubrey, Christian, Cian, Sailor, Samantha, Julia, Joshua, Jacob. Ben was preceded in death by his wife - Mary, son – Kevin, brother – Stanton.