Bennett Clark Barnhill

2001-2019

Bennett Clark Barnhill was born May 8, 2001 in Houston to Marc and Kristi Barnhill and passed away at the age of 17 on March 15, 2019.

Bennett attended Fusion Academy and had just completed his junior year. He also attended Valley Oaks Elementary and Cornerstone Academy. It was here he was nominated by his classmates for the "Character without question" award.

Anyone who knew Bennett knew about his tremendous passion for cars. From an early age you never saw him without a hot wheel, Lego or model car he had built in his hands. He could tell you the make model and year of any car we passed on the road. Our field trips weren't like ordinary outings they were trips to all of the car dealerships in Houston. His second home was Star Motor Cars where he frequently dropped by just to hang out with the service department, mechanics and salesmen just to talk about the latest car in production. He even custom speced out all of his families cars.

Photography was also one of Bennett's passions. You could find him on any rooftop or Houston scene photographing His beloved C43 along with his friend's cars. He belonged to numerous car clubs from coast to coast. He had huge dreams of owning and manufacturing his own car line one day.

Bennett also loved the water and spent as much time on Galveston Bay listening to his favorite musicians. He attended many concerts with us and loved them all. He also loved gaming and had friends all over the world from the time he spent online.

He is most known for his smile and genuine love of his family and friends. He had a heart of Gold and hugged us every chance he got.

Bennett is proceeded in death by his grandfathers Bob Gilley and Herman Barnhill. He is survived by his mother Kristine Gilley Barnhill and father William Marcus Barnhill; his sister Hayley Barnhill and his brother Tate Barnhill. Grandparents Twinkle Barnhill and Mark William, Madelyn Gilley and Nancy Gilley; along with numerous cousins and aunts and uncles.

Bennett will be missed by so many. He is joined in peace with his best friend Henry Davis. "Life is not measured by the amount of breaths we take but by the moments that take your breath away".

Friends are invited to visitation with Bennett's family on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm in the Hunters Creek Chapel at Earthman Funeral Directors, 8303 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX 77024. A Celebration of Life Service for Henry and Bennett will be on Friday, March 23, 2019 at 6:30 pm at Houston's First Baptist Church, 7401 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX 77024. A Celebration of Life Service for Bennett will be on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 10:00 am at Chapelwood United Methodist Church, 11140 Greenbay Street, Houston, TX 77024. Interment to follow at Memorial Oaks Cemetery, 13001 Katy Freeway Houston, TX Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary