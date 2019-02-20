Bennett Kalmans

1930-2019

Bennett "Buddy" Kalmans, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019. Buddy was born in Houston, Texas, December 19, 1930, to Bertha and Joe Kalmans.

After graduation from San Jacinto High School, Buddy attended Texas A&M University, where he majored in Architectural Engineering, and served as President of Hillel. He served in the US Army Artillery, achieving the rank of First Lieutenant. He attended graduate school at Cornell and began his career in New York City. While there he met Doris Cohen, of Orange, New Jersey. They were married in 1958 and settled in Houston. There he began his career in Civil Engineering. He operated Kalmans and Associates, Structural Engineering until his retirement.

Buddy loved, and was loved by, his family and friends. He was an active member of Congregation Beth Yeshurun, and found meaning in attending weekly Shabbat services. He enjoyed watching sports, especially college football. In retirement, he and Doris traveled extensively, taking cruises to many parts of the world. Buddy was active, and volunteered weekly for over 22 years at Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital, holding several board positions. He was currently serving as Parliamentarian of the Memorial Hermann Southwest Auxiliary. He was strong and genuine, and a person that everyone could always count on.

Buddy was predeceased by his mother and father, Bertha and Joe Kalmans, his stepmother, Rose Lewis Kalmans, his brother-in-law Ruben Edelstein and his stepsister and brother-in-law, Irene and Phillip Heintz. Buddy is survived by his wife of 60 years, Doris; his children Helen Kalmans Roth, Lisa and Seth Feder, and Barri and Kirby Fogel; his grandchildren, Evan and Reuben Roth, Franklin and Zoe Feder, and Max, Ben and Samantha Fogel; his sister, Bernice Edelstein, his brother and sister-in-law Melvin and Rosalind Kalmans, his sister and brother-in-law, Susan and Sam Simon, his stepbrother, Bob Lewis, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Beth Yeshurun Post Oak Cemetery, 1037 Post Oak Road, Houston, Texas 77055.

Donations may be made to Texas A&M Hillel, Memorial Hermann Southwest Auxiliary, 7600 Beechnut Street, Houston, Texas, 77074, or a . Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary