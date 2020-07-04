Bennie Tapp Nipper
1928-2020
Bennie Nipper, a Texas theatre legend, peacefully passed away June 15, 2020 at her Houston home. Bennie Tapp was born October 1, 1928, in Brownfield, Texas, born to Wallace and Frankie Tapp. After graduating from Brownfield High School in 1946, she attended Lon Morris College, where she met and married the love of her life Oscar Nipper. Bennie received a Bachelor of Fine Arts and a Master of Education degrees from the University of Texas. She taught high school theatre arts for 38 years. Upon her retirement she and Oscar opened Bay Area Harbour Playhouse, a community theatre in Dickinson, TX. Bennie is survived by nieces, nephews, and an infinite number of students, friends, actors, and audience, who loved her so much.
"A Virtual Tribute to Bennie Nipper" will be live streamed at 2:30 PM Central Time on Sunday, July 12, 2020. Details on how to view the tribute and other information can be found at https://harbourtheater.com
. Contributions in her honor can be made on the Harbour Playhouse website or mailed to Bay Area Harbour Playhouse, 7654 Park Place Blvd, Houston 77087.