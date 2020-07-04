1/1
Bennie Nipper
1928 - 2020
Bennie Tapp Nipper
1928-2020
Bennie Nipper, a Texas theatre legend, peacefully passed away June 15, 2020 at her Houston home. Bennie Tapp was born October 1, 1928, in Brownfield, Texas, born to Wallace and Frankie Tapp. After graduating from Brownfield High School in 1946, she attended Lon Morris College, where she met and married the love of her life Oscar Nipper. Bennie received a Bachelor of Fine Arts and a Master of Education degrees from the University of Texas. She taught high school theatre arts for 38 years. Upon her retirement she and Oscar opened Bay Area Harbour Playhouse, a community theatre in Dickinson, TX. Bennie is survived by nieces, nephews, and an infinite number of students, friends, actors, and audience, who loved her so much.
"A Virtual Tribute to Bennie Nipper" will be live streamed at 2:30 PM Central Time on Sunday, July 12, 2020. Details on how to view the tribute and other information can be found at https://harbourtheater.com. Contributions in her honor can be made on the Harbour Playhouse website or mailed to Bay Area Harbour Playhouse, 7654 Park Place Blvd, Houston 77087.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Niday Funeral Home
12440 Beamer Rd
Houston, TX 77089
(281) 464-7200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 1, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss...I hope that you can find comfort within Gods promise to reunite us with our loved ones, found at John 6:40. May the God of all comfort be with the friends and family during this difficult time.
July 1, 2020
Dear family please accept our condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety and pain on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you all the strength the courage you will need as you face the lonely days without your love ones, but always keep there lovely smiles in your thoughts.
